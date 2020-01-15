Tracy to set PNM performance targets

PNM leadership candidate Tracy Davidson-Celestine, left, is hugged by calypsonian Eric Powder after he performed at her campaign launch last Wednesday at the Buccoo Integrated Facility. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council leadership candidate Tracy Davidson-Celestine has vowed to implement a proper performance management and measurement structure to monitor the council's performance if she wins the January 19 internal election.

Addressing supporters at the launch of her campaign and manifesto last Wednesday at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Davidson-Celestine said what is not measured cannot be managed.

"Within the People's National Movement, one of the things we do is to ensure that we always have polls and polls give us information that will help to run and manage the party in a particular way," she said.

"We want to use that information coming from the polls and the people to manage not only the representatives but the executive of the PNM going forward.

"One of the commitments that I make is that the members of the executive will always ensure we have that proper performance management system and structure going forward in the organisation."

Davidson-Celestine said there also is need strengthen some of the council's units to facilitate greater efficiency.

"My team will deliver true democracy by encouraging and participating to ensure that all of the party units within the organisation are a part of the democratic process.

"We have had challenges with some of the party units functioning in a particular way and in going forward, I pledge to you that we want to ensure and deliver on true democracy within all of the party units."

She said she also intends to improve delivery mechanisms within the PNM.

"Sometimes, we get complacent but we want to set key performance indicators to manage and measure different outcomes within the PNM.

"We want to ensure that we define benchmarks for performance management and ensure that we assess and utilise the application and appropriate management tools to meet the expected standards and outcomes, which is basically to win elections."

She said supporters can also expect to see a restoration of the fundamental values of outreach and social engagement which enabled the PNM to survive for more than 60 years.

"We were always about people and in talking to some of the residents on the highways and byways, in bars, at the level of the electoral district. It was something that we held very dearly to.

"We have lost some of those values going forward. We have lost the connection with some of our community people within our communities and we want to ensure that with our team that we are able to restore and bring back those values that we held very dearly as members of the People's National Movement."

The former THA deputy chief secretary said there should also be a consistent approach to the implementation of training and education programmes.

She added the establishment of the party school would play a vital role in this regard.

"Within the party we have been talking about the reintroduction of the party school for some time. This team, the education officer will have the mandate to ensure that the party school is reintroduced."

The school, she said, will mentor young, aspiring politicians and also facilitate training in conflict management and resolution and character building.

Davidson-Celestine added a scholarship/bursary fund would also be established to assist members with their continuing education.

"This will go a long way in building the skills set of our members."

Davidson-Celestine said the differently-abled members of the society must be integrated into the governance process.