Together we can help thevictims escape
THE EDITOR: The poem below is dedicated to the victims of gender-based violence and their loved ones.
An individual can only escape from adverse situations if others extend a helping hand to assist in empowering that individual’s life and to show that someone cares.
One person or group can make a difference. Let our voices be heard and let us take a stand against injustice or any violation on human rights. Together we can support each other.
Escape
Looking through this window
Drowning in a river of tears
My bruises begin to show
Silenced by my fears
Looking at this door
How can I hide?
I cannot take anymore
Wondering what is outside.
Looking at my face
I no longer recognise
I cannot stay in this place
I am tired of the lies.
Looking deep inside
I feel guilt and shame
Yet I have no pride
Myself I blame.
Looking in my empty purse
My emotional scars take shape
Every day is my worst
As I plan my escape.
JEANINE M GERVAIS
via e-mail
