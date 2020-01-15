SWRHA sad at kidnap, death of doctor

The crashed vehicle believed used in the botched kidnapping of Dr Rudradeva Sharma and his colleague. -

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has expressed sadness over the death of one of its doctors, Rudradeva Sharma, 38, of Sunset Ridge, San Fernando.

He and Dr Prem Naidoo, who is also attached to the San Fernando General Hospital, were kidnapped on Wednesday.

Naidoo is reportedly being treated at the hospital.

The two were snatched by men driving an SUV on Rushworth Street, San Fernando, on Tuesday night. The kidnappers drove but crashed on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Sharma died in the crash. The kidnappers are in hospital.

Sharma was the nephew of former PP minister Chandresh Sharma and also a relative of former TT ambassador to the US Neil Parsan.Parsan, in a Facebook post, expressed anger at Sharma’s death.“I am angry. I am hurt. And I know every life matters...I have been trained and so I know. But I am human. Where do we draw the line?”In an earlier post he said, “To the kidnappers that took his life this morning – May God judge you with mercy and forgiveness. You have caused us great pain but we will find the strength to forgive you.”Doctors who worked with Sharma expressed sadness and shock over his death. One doctor paid tribute to him on her Facebook page.

“He was my intern at SFGH, just for a rotation but I remember his kindness,’ she wrote.“He was a humble, gentle soul....One that always went the extra mile for patients, for us, the female doctors on call.”“I recall once, emergency blood results were to be collected at the lab in the night... Those that worked in SFGH, know the trek from NICU to the lab, his shift was over but he stayed on, got the results ensuring the female doctors' safety (wasn't) compromised. He looked out for his team.”She said she was still in shock and his was too young to die and such a traumatic way.

The SWRHA pointed out that while security protocols have been reinforced at the hospital, the incident did not occur there.Its said the board, management and staff of the SWRHA "with a deep sense of sadness, commiserate with the family and loved ones, of a cherished colleague, involved in an unfortunate incident on January 15, 2020.”It said police were investigating and the SWRHA is ready to provide assistance to staff members affected by the incident.