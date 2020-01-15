'Right time to answer the call' Jack overwhelmed by support for PNM election

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

“I am indeed (overwhelmed) by your tremendous outpouring of love and support that I continue to receive on this journey to become the next political leader of the People’s National Movement Tobago Island Council.”

So says Joel Jack, one of the four contenders in the race for PNM political leader in Sunday's internal elections.

Jack hosted a thanksgiving service, themed A Call To Service, on Sunday at the John Dial Multipurpose Facility.

He told supporters gathered: “It is your love, your support, your prayers and encouragement that continue to keep me going and that will see us achieve a resounding victory in this election.”

Jack, who is currently serving as both the Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), reflected on his journey thus far.

“I felt that I have been tremendously blessed with God’s favour and I therefore have a lot to be thankful for.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the many persons, not only from my electoral district of Bacolet/ Mt St George but across the lengths and breadths of Tobago and in Trinidad, for the outpouring of love and support on this important journey. The reception I received as I walked across Tobago has been truly overwhelming and has indeed confirmed that this is indeed the right time to answer the call to service and to serve the party at a higher level,” he said.

Jack told supporters their presence was a clear indication that they understood and appreciated the importance of the internal elections and its relevance to the future of Tobago.

“My decision to enter this contest for the leadership of the party in Tobago was by no means an easy decision, it was a decision that was taken after very, very careful consideration about the welfare of the party and my passion for this island’s development.

“It was during the lead-up to the 2016 internal elections, following my first term in office as an Assemblyman and a Secretary of Finance that I considered running for the position of political leader. Many persons at the time were encouraging me to contest the leadership position, I thought of it then and I felt that the time was not right, however, since that time to now, the calls kept getting louder and louder and louder to what the musicians call accretion.”

Jack said the timing is perfect for him to take the next step in serving the PNM and Tobagonians.

“And I ask myself the question: if not now, when? Because Tobago is at a strategic point and the decisions that we make today will impact this island for generations to come.

“My tenure as a technocrat, as well as my performance over the last seven years as Secretary of Finance and the Economy and as Deputy Chief Secretary has adequately prepared me for today and the journey ahead. I don’t like to blow my own trumpet, but if you examine my track record of service to the party, my track record of service as Secretary of Finance and the Economy and as area representative for Bacolet/ Mt St George, you would only agree with me that my record speaks for itself and that I am the right man for the job.”