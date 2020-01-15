Party with Preppy series on IGTV

Nessa Preppy -

Nessa Preppy launched her web series Party With Preppy on January 5. The series is viewable to global audiences via the artist’s IGTV platform.

Party With Preppy details her everyday experiences as an artist, shining the spotlight on her authentic vibe and the fans who make her popular, said a media release. "Preppy has been applauded for the project by those around the world who have been following the series every step of the way," the release said, noting she has some 186,000 Instagram followers.

“Within 24 hours of uploading the very first episode, about 20,000 people locked in and viewed it,” Preppy said in the release. She said she happy to be able to do something "that’s pretty unique in the soca business."

Catering to fans worldwide, Preppy said now, more than ever, audiences want more insight into the lives of entertainers. “It’s a very different time. People want real-life situations and they want it in real time.” She said she feels that element of reality is what has attracted fans in Belize, the Bahamas and Toronto locations, where the first episode of Party with Preppy were recorded.

The singer who has collaborated with Patrice Roberts this season on a track called Splash, and with St Lucia’s Motto on a single called Toat No Feelings, "is experiencing a career adventure like she’s never experienced." With her music receiving overwhelming love, Preppy is pushing the envelope, fearlessly challenging the norm and enjoying the experience.