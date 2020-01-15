Palmyra man found guilty of threatening to kill CoP Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith -

A 35-year-old Princes Town man was found guilty last Friday of threatening to behead Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and murder his wife Nicole Dyer-Griffith. Police said Mahindra Ramdath appeared before magistrate Sarah Da Silva in the Port of Spain Magistrates Third Court charged with the misuse of a telephone contrary to section 106 of the Summary Offences Act 11:02.

Ramdath was found guilty and bonded to a sum of $10,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.

Ramdath made the threats when he called the E999 hotline in November 2018.

The call was traced and Ramdath was arrested at his Palmyra Village home hours later. He was charged by act­ing In­sp Ra­jesh Gokool of the Port-of-Spain CID.

Ramdath was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the St Ann's Hospital after he appeared before magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin in 2018.