Mohammed wants to add more value to Red Force

TT Red Force's Jason Mohammed plays a shot during the Regional Super 50 tournament match against the West Indies 'B' at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Thursday. Photo by Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images - Nicholas Bhajan

THE TT Red Force squad has included the duo of Jason Mohammed and Kissoondath Magram for rounds two and three in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Third-placed Red Force will play sixth (last) placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), in Tarouba, from Thursday to Sunday and then travel to Guyana to play the Jaguars from January 23 to 26.

Mohammed, the Red Force top batsman in the four-day tournament last season, has recovered from an injury and spinner Magram will add more depth to the team’s spin bowling unit that includes Bryan Charles and Akeal Hosein.

The three players that have been omitted from the last round are Kyle Hope, Isaiah Rajah and Cephas Cooper. Red Force had a solid start to the season at BLCA in round one, dominating the majority of the match against Jamaica Scorpions. However, the Scorpions held on for the draw.

The Red Force batting was impressive scoring 460/4 declared in the first innings. Joshua Da Silva (113 not out), Yannic Cariah (100 not out) both struck centuries and the trio of Keagan Simmons (89), Jeremy Solozano (73) and captain Darren Bravo (66) all scored half centuries. Mohammed wants to bring more productivity to the Red Force batting. “I think it was very good. To score over 400 runs is always a very good batting performance and I was very happy to see the guys do well especially two guys having centuries as well. I think it is a great start for us for the season and hopefully we can continue and hopefully I can add some value to the team coming back in.”

Mohammed wants to lead the team as one of the experienced batsmen on the team and guide some of the youngsters, while feeding off their energy.

Red Force will go on the road after playing against the Hurricanes. Speaking about the importance of winning against the Hurricanes before travelling, Mohammed said, “I think this should be a crucial game for us against the Leeward Islands. They are playing some good cricket as well, although they lost against Guyana (in round one), obviously they played a good game. It will be tough for us, but hopefully we can play well and come out on top in this game because going to Guyana is always very tough. Hopefully we can do well in this game to gain some points going on the road.”

RED FORCE SQUAD

Darren Bravo (captain), Yannick Ottley (vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Kissoondath Magram, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Uthman Muhammad, Mervyn Dillon (coach), David Furlonge (manager), Lyndon Knights (physiotherapist)