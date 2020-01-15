Medical Assoc mourns Dr Sharma

Dr Rudradeva Sharma. -

The TT Medical Association (TTMA) has joined the national community in expressing sadness over the death of Dr Rudradeva Sharma of La Romaine and the hospitalisation of Dr Prem Vijay Naidoo.

They were kidnapped after finishing their shifts at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday night.

Three suspects were also hospitalised after crashing the getaway vehicle on the Solomon Hochoy highway.

TTMA public relations officer Dr Muhammad IO Rahman said in a media release, “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our colleague who passed away this morning. We share our thoughts and prayers with them as they mourn the loss of a loved one.

“We wish to also offer our support and prayers for the other involved doctor who continues to be treated at the SFGH.”

The TTMA said this is a “very trying time for the friends and family of our colleagues and those who continue to work diligently to treat his injuries.”