Man killed after chase, shootout with police

Stock photo

One man is dead after he took police on a car chase early on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force responded to reports of an attempted robbery at around 12.36am in Dinsley, Tacarigua.

Police followed a car they suspected the bandits were using, but lost track of it.

An hour later police saw the car near UWI.

They told the driver to pull over, but a passenger shot at them.

Police returned fire, hitting the shooter, causing the car to stop at Grand Bazaar.

One man ran away from the car.

Police found the body of a man in the front passenger seat. He was identified as 30-year-old Damion George of Waterbridge Road, Diego Martin.

A Glock 40 pistol was also found in the car.