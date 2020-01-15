Judge-alone trials take two-thirds less time

LEGAL TALKS: Justice Gillian Lucky (second from right) chats with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi following the opening ceremony of the British High Commission and Judicial Education Institute Jude Alone (Trier of Fact) Trials two-day workshop held on Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Looking on are Judge of the Appeal Court Justice Charmaine Pemberton (left) and British High Commissioner to TT Tim Stew. - Julien Neaves

Appeal Court judge Charmaine Pemberton said the six judge-alone trials since the passage of legislation in January 2019 took one third as long as cases determined by a jury.

She was speaking on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day workshop on judge alone (trier of fact) trials at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

She spoke on behalf of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and said he was absent because he was at a funeral in Tobago. She said Archie was scheduled to return to Trinidad on Wednesday evening and would be at the second day of the workshop.

"Our Chief Justice has stated repeatedly in his addresses...that in order for strides to be made in the administration of criminal justice, there must be process reform in the criminal justice sector."

Pemberton noted the Chief Justice was an early advocate for the abolition of trials by jury and he considered the workshop highly relevant in ensuring that judicial officers are properly equipped to deal with matters on which they adjudicate.

In the six judge-alone trials, of people charged with offences such as murder, manslaughter, rape and larceny, the conviction rate was 50 per cent. She said in addition to the benefit of the reduction in the length of trials, there is accountability and transparency in the judge-alone process. She explained that whereas in jury trials, jurors are not required to give explanations for accepting or rejecting evidence or to justify their verdicts, in judge-alone trials, that burden falls on the judge.

"The judge is therefore required to give comprehensive reasons for his or her decision. Welcome to the civil world."

She said judge-alone trials can boost public trust and confidence in the administration of criminal justice, because decisions made by judicial officers are not arbitrary and are subject to the scrutiny of appellate courts.