Wednesday 15 January 2020
Letters to the Editor

Get facts first,Mr Minister

THE EDITOR: In response to my recent letter about the non-payment of stipends to the continuation classes staff for January to December 2019, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said on January 10, “We pay tutors continuously.”

His reply is totally inaccurate. I beseech him to ask his permanent secretary as well as Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan to provide proof of payments for last year.

With all due respect, the minister ought to get the facts before making inaccurate statements.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail

Letters to the Editor