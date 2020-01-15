Doctor dead, alleged kidnappers in hospital

Dr Rudradeva Sharma. -

One doctor is dead and another is in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after they were kidnapped last night.

Police said around 10 pm, the doctors were on Rushworth Street, San Fernando when they were grabbed and tossed in the back of a white Honda CRV by three men.

The kidnappers, upon reaching Macaulay, on the north bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Doctor Rudradeva Sharma of Sunset Ridge Avenue in San Fernando died on impact. The other doctor, who is yet to be identified, is still being treated for his injuries.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said it is unable to divulge any information at this time because it has to observe doctor-patient confidentiality.

The doctors worked at the SFGH, and the SWRHA said a statement will be released on Wednesday.

Police are still trying to identify the alleged kidnappers who are also at hospital – one in critical condition and the others are reported as stable.

Police said a gun was retrieved at the scene of the accident.

Investigations are continuing.