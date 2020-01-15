Court gives man $96,000 for wrongful arrest

A HIGH Court judge has ordered the State to compensate a man who was wrongfully arrested, detained and charged for possession of a knife in 2009.

Justice Mira Dean-Armorer ordered the State to pay to James Hosein a total of $96,100 in damages, plus interest and costs.

According to Hosein's’ malicious prosecution lawsuit, he got into a confrontation with another man at a bar in San Fernando on June 19, 2010.

During the fight, his car was damaged and when he went to the San Fernando police station the next morning to make a report, he was arrested and charged for possession of a knife. He was also charged with assault.

Hosein was eventually granted his own bail at the police station and allowed to leave.

He appeared in court where he pleaded not-guilty to the charges and made 32 appearances in court, between June 22, 2009 and March 26, 2013, before the case was dismissed.

The magistrate who presided over the trial held that Hosein did not assault the other man and no knife or weapon was found in his possession.

In delivering her ruling, the judge said the police officer who charged Hosein admitted at the trial before her that he did not receive a statement from him before charging him. He also testified that he did not attempt to look for the knife the piece of hair the other man claimed Hosein cut off during the fight.

Dean-Armorer held that the policeman had insufficient material at the time to have reasonable and probable cause to charge Hosein.

When he was arrested, Hosein spent some ten and a half hours at the police station before he was granted his own bail by a justice of the peace.