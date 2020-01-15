Battle for Young Kings title on Feb 11

The reigning Groovy Soca Monarch, Marvin “Swappi” Davis, and Junior Calypso Monarch Rivaldo London will be among 16 finalists vying for the 2020 Young Kings title.

The finals of the competition take place on February 11 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, from 7 pm.

The competition is hosted by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC).

The NACC released the list of the finalists on January 12.

YOUNG KINGS FINALISTS

Aaron Duncan – Caught Up

Addelon “Banjela” Braveboy – Tis We Season

Caston Cupid – Split

Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart – Happy Song

Andrew “Frosty Brooks” Brooks – Pray Then Work

Kyle “KC” Cowie – In 2020 – How Could That Be

Kenny Phillips – Wack Dem Kenny

Jalani “Lani K” Kojo – Choices

Gary “M’Ba” Thomasos – Reverse

Akeem “Preedy” Chance – Fete in Peace

Rivaldo London – Merchants of Division

Rondell Donawa – We So Cold

Sekon Alves – De New Handbook

Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen – Black and Proud

Marvin “Swappi” Davis – Jumbie Head

Wendell Goodridge – Massa’s Position