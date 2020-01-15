Battle for Young Kings title on Feb 11
The reigning Groovy Soca Monarch, Marvin “Swappi” Davis, and Junior Calypso Monarch Rivaldo London will be among 16 finalists vying for the 2020 Young Kings title.
The finals of the competition take place on February 11 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, from 7 pm.
The competition is hosted by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC).
The NACC released the list of the finalists on January 12.
YOUNG KINGS FINALISTS
Aaron Duncan – Caught Up
Addelon “Banjela” Braveboy – Tis We Season
Caston Cupid – Split
Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart – Happy Song
Andrew “Frosty Brooks” Brooks – Pray Then Work
Kyle “KC” Cowie – In 2020 – How Could That Be
Kenny Phillips – Wack Dem Kenny
Jalani “Lani K” Kojo – Choices
Gary “M’Ba” Thomasos – Reverse
Akeem “Preedy” Chance – Fete in Peace
Rivaldo London – Merchants of Division
Rondell Donawa – We So Cold
Sekon Alves – De New Handbook
Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen – Black and Proud
Marvin “Swappi” Davis – Jumbie Head
Wendell Goodridge – Massa’s Position
Reply to "Battle for Young Kings title on Feb 11"