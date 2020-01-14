TT's Vieira signs off on Olympic campaign

Abigail Vieira -

ABIGAIL Vieira signed off her campaign at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, with another creditable showing in the alpine skiing women's slalom event, on Tuesday.

Vieira, in an event where a number of athletes did not finish, ended in the top 30 among the 78 entrants that competed over the two races.

Vieira, the first athlete to represent TT at the Winter Youth Olympics, finished race one in 36th position in 53.73 seconds. In the second race, Vieira had a stronger performance when she stopped the clock in 51.88 to finish 29th. Her overall time if 1:45.61 meant she placed 29th overall.

Emma Sahlin, of Sweden, grabbed gold in 1:29.82, Lena Volken of Switzerland was second in 1:30.00 and German Lara Klein took home bronze in 1:30.25.

Like other events at the Olympics, it was a challenging course for the athletes to manoeuvres 28 participants did not finish race one and ten did not complete race two. In race one, two athletes did not start and one person was disqualified in race one.

The athletes continued to compete in frigid temperatures. In race one, the temperature fluctuated between 27 degrees Fahrenheit and 32 degrees Fahrenheit. In race two the temperature was warmer with the temperature ranging from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 39 degrees Fahrenheit.