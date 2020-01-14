N Touch
Tuesday 14 January 2020
follow us
Sports

TT win one, lose one in ITF Junior Tennis

TT’s Boys Under-14 team had a fair start to its 2020 WJT North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying campaign in Dominican Republic, winning against 2-1 against Bermuda on Sunday but then losing out 0-2 against the host nation on Monday.

On the opening day, TT opened its account with a 6-2, 6-3 Singles win courtesy Nathen Martin against Bermudan Vincent Boisvert. Bermuda though, forced the third game, as Antonio Warner triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against TT’s Jaylon Chapman in second match-up. In the Doubles decider TT’s Zachery Byng/Chapman completed the win by conquering Cooper McGuire/Boisvert 6-3, 6-2.

On Monday, TT was unable to win a set against a consistent Dominican Republic team. Martin fell 3-6, 4-6 victim to Marco Pichardo followed by Chapman’s one-sided 1-6, 0-6 at the hands of Alberto Puello.

Matches continue on Tuesday at the National Tennis Centre in Santo Domingo.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "TT win one, lose one in ITF Junior Tennis"

Sports