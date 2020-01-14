TT win one, lose one in ITF Junior Tennis

TT’s Boys Under-14 team had a fair start to its 2020 WJT North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying campaign in Dominican Republic, winning against 2-1 against Bermuda on Sunday but then losing out 0-2 against the host nation on Monday.

On the opening day, TT opened its account with a 6-2, 6-3 Singles win courtesy Nathen Martin against Bermudan Vincent Boisvert. Bermuda though, forced the third game, as Antonio Warner triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against TT’s Jaylon Chapman in second match-up. In the Doubles decider TT’s Zachery Byng/Chapman completed the win by conquering Cooper McGuire/Boisvert 6-3, 6-2.

On Monday, TT was unable to win a set against a consistent Dominican Republic team. Martin fell 3-6, 4-6 victim to Marco Pichardo followed by Chapman’s one-sided 1-6, 0-6 at the hands of Alberto Puello.

Matches continue on Tuesday at the National Tennis Centre in Santo Domingo.