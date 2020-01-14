Teens held with pistol in Tunapuna

Two guns were seized and two teens held by Tunapuna police on Tuesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

Two teens are in police custody after they were arrested with a pistol on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Crime Suppression Unit went to St John's Road, Tunapuna, at around 10.15 am when they saw the two teens standing by the road.

On seeing the police the boys ran away, throwing the pistol into some nearby bushes.

Police called for backup and found them with the help of police dogs.

They seized two guns, a 9mm Taurus and a 9mm Beretta Storm with 18 rounds of ammunition.

The boys,14 and 17, were arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station for questioning.