Shaking Fyzabad murder accused sent to St Ann's

Murder accused Vishal Birju, appearing at the siparia Court charged with the murder of Gabrielle Du Barry On Thursday 9th January. - Marvin Hamilton

The man who police charged for murdering his ex-girlfriend at her Fyzabad home last Thursday was sent to St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation by a magistrate.

As he stood in front of magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey in the Siparia Court, Vishal Birju, 30, of Pepper Village, Fyzabad began shaking uncontrollably.

A charge was read by the magistrate which stated that on January 9, he murdered Gabriella Du Barry at her Jebodsingh Drive, Avocat Village, Fyzabad home.

The charge was laid indictably by Cpl Harripersad of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region Three) and Birju was not called upon to plead. He was represented by attorney Nazima Ali Knox.

After reading the charge, the magistrate asked Birju why he was shaking. The attorney said that based on his behaviour displayed while in custody, he should be sent for a psychiatric evaluation. She said that for the past few days, her client has not been able to follow proper instructions from the police.

The attorney also requested that her client be medically examined. However, prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob said while she was not objecting to the attorney's request, based on her information from the police, Birju had not shown any sign of medical incapability while in custody. "He was coherent during the enquiries, I understand," Jacob said.

The magistrate made a note and ordered Birju to be sent to St Ann's for observation, evaluation and medical examination. The case was adjourned to January 28.