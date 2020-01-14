Ramnath going for revenge at ‘Spanish Invasion’

Boxing promoter Buxo Potts, from left, Faith Ramnath and her father Russell. - Jelani Beckles

TT female flyweight boxer, Faith Ramnath, gets her much anticipated rematch against US-based, Jewel Lambert, on February 1, at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Facility.

The pair has a short fight history dating back to November 2019, where Ramnath was unanimously outpointed by Lambert at the National Boxing Championships. Following the result, the 17-year old Ramnath acquired the services of boxing promoter Boxu Potts, to address her post-match concerns, claiming Lambert’s punches “felt” as if she was in a higher weight-class.

However, Ramnath, who was a junior athlete at the time, but joined the elite ranks in January 2020, will have her chance to seek redemption when the duo squares off in two weeks.

This rematch is just one of the many bouts scheduled for the February 1 showdown. The event is being dubbed the “Spanish Invasion” since several of TT’s boxers will face off against counterparts from Cuba and Venezuela.

This card is a product of a recent partnership between the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) and Fine Line Fight Promotions to promote the country’s Olympic boxing prospects and revive local professional boxing.

It is being done through the reintroduction of Pro-Am cards, an avenue through which some of TT’s best boxers were brought up through the ranks, including TT’s first female world champion Ria Ramnarine and the eight-title and record holder, Giselle Salandy.

“Spanish Invasion” features eight bouts with the first bell ringing of at 7pm. In the heavyweight division, Olympian Nigel Paul will face off against Cuban Carlos Castillo Rodriguez while decorated local, Michael Alexander will have the chance to avenge his loss to Cuban Jorge Morian Vincent.

Making their pro debut will be Yuray Cisnero (Fine Line) and Eduardo Medina, who boxes out of the Cosmic Boxing Gym camp. Both men will seek to set a good pace for pro boxing on the revival path.

TTBA president Cecil Forde, indicated he is very encouraged to co-promote the event. According to Forde, pro boxing has been struggling locally.

“TT has a very colourful and successful history in pro boxing, whereby both male and female world champions have been produced,” he said. “In recent years, numerous attempts have been made to get things happening once more but with little success. Bharrath Ramoutar of Fine Line Fight Promotions has been the driving force, doing everything possible, trying to revive the pro aspect of the sport and he has refused to give up. The TTBA has decided to get involved and do our part in this latest effort.”

Fight Schedule

Pro card – Eduardo Medina (Venezuela) vs Akeil Outrum (TT), Yuray Cisnero (Cuba) vs Tevoy Barret (Jamaica).

AIBA Open Boxing card – Nigel Paul (TT) vs Carlos Castillo Rodriguez (Cuba), Jessie Beckles (TT) vs Herich Ruiz Cordoba (Cuba), Michael Alexander (TT) vs Jorge Morian Vinent (Cuba), Tyron Thomas (Golden Fist) vs Stanley Brooks (Biomel), Anthony Joseph (World Class) vs Rondell Phillip (Rough House), Faith Ramnath (Faith Boxing Club) vs Jewel Lambert (Golden Fist).