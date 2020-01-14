Principal’s murder accused appears in court

KIRK FIELDS, the man who was arrested and charged for the January 6 murder of pre-school principal Jezelle Philip, appeared before senior magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle at the PoS MagistratesCourt on Tuesday.

The police prosecutor said a summary of the evidence was handed over to Fields’ attorneys Richard Clarke-Wills and Yves Jacques Nicholson, and a file is to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Fields, 43, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, surrendered to police after allegedly stabbing Philip multiple times.

Philip was opening her school, Baby’s Pre-School, when she was attacked. She died at the PoS General Hospital minutes later.

The matter was adjourned to February 27.