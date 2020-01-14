Over 19,000 to sit SEA exam

Education Minister Anthony Garcia. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A total of 19,363 primary school students will write the Secondary Entrance Assessment 2020 examination on April 2.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced this on Tuesday at a news conference at the ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Garcia said this was the largest number of students to write the exam in ten years.

This exam will focus on creative writing, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Garcia said after the 2019 exam, some parents complained that some students could not answer some of the questions on the paper.

"The curriculum has been designed to ensure that children engaged in critical thinking and problem-solving, not only regurgitating answers as if by rote," he explained. "They are required to engage to that extent in critical thinking and problem-solving."

Garcia said the SEA was essentially a placement exam and was meant to facilitate the transition of students from the primary level to the secondary level.

"It is based on students' performance (and) choice of school by parents. The Constitution of TT guarantees all parents the right to choose the schools for his or her child."

According to the Concordat, the principals of denominational schools have the right to select 20 per cent of their schools' students. This, Garcia said, was to ensure that the religious character of the denominational schools was maintained.