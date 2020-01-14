No Olympics for Ahye, sprinter gets two-year ban

TT sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye. -

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye, TT's 100m gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has been banned for two years and will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the 27-year-old sprinter was banned "for failing to notify doping testers about her whereabouts."

Ahye also reportedly missed three tests during a one-year period between 2018-2019, and had been provisionally suspended since August 30, 2019. She was unable to compete at the Doha World Cup in September.

The report added that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the Olympian's ban took effect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test. Ahye is expected to appeal the AIU's decision.