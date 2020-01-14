Man charged with Arima triple murder

Nathaniel Ellis, 31, of Pinto Road, Arima, was charged with the murders of Polly-Ann Chuniesingh, her brother Damian Chuniesingh and their uncle Randy Chuniesingh. ' PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS - Shane Superville

A 31-year-old man appeared before an Arima magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murders of Polly-Ann Chuniesingh, her brother Damian Chuniesingh and uncle Randy Chuniesingh.

They were found dead in a house on Pinto Road, Arima, last week.

A media release said Nathaniel Ellis was arrested by Pinto Road police just two days after the Chuniesinghs' bodies were found.

Homicide investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard to charge Ellis on Monday.

An autopsy found the Chuniesinghs had all been strangled to death.

Jewellery and cash had gone missing from their house.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgt. Hosein, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2.