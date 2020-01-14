Gonzales man convicted of 2008 murder

A GONZALES man convicted and sentenced to hang for murder on Tuesday maintained his innocence.

Justice Devan Rampersad read the death sentence to Travis Polo by minutes after a jury convicted him of the murder of 22-year-old electrician Jamal Bernard.

The murder took place on April 21, 2008, at Olton Road, Gonzales.

Before the death sentence was read, Polo was asked if he had anything to say. His attorney, Ian Brooks said: “The accused maintains his innocence.”

Rampersad then told Polo the death penalty was the mandatory sentence for murder as set out by law, before he read it out.

Polo went on trial in December 2019. After receiving directions from Rampersad, the 12-member jury retired for three hours before returning their guilty verdict.

According to the State’s case, Bernard, and his brother Hasan were shot outside their home at Olton Road at about 10 pm that night.

Jamal was shot several times, including twice in the back. Hasan was shot in his left shoulder and right arm.

State attorney Shabana Shah prosecuted.