Garcia: SEA here to stay

Education Minister Anthony Garcia. Photo by - Sureash Cholai

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination will remain the stepping stone for students to transition from primary to secondary school.

This is in spite of arguments through the years that the SEA places too much stress on children ten and 11 years old.

Originally called the Common Entrance exam, part of the colonial education system, it has been revamped and restructured several times, but remains a mainstay of TT's education system.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley recently announced her country's decision to abolish the Common Entrance exam and embark on substantial educational reform in this new decade. She said "middle schools" will be introduced and there will be more diverse pool of academic opportunities for the country’s children.

She said Common Entrance sought sought to relegate people to stations in life or no opportunities, depending on where they go after the exam.

Mottley said, "Ten or 11 years old is too young to ask a child to determine what their life should look like."