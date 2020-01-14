N Touch
Tuesday 14 January 2020
Bishop's fete going for sweetness

The 24th edition of Old Hilarians' all-inclusive fete is promising to be sweet sweet, that's according to this year's theme, è Dolce Dolce, which means "it sweet-sweet.

THE annual fete takes place on January 25 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, from 6 pm-1 am.

The Old Hilarians’ Association (OHA), the alumnae association of Bishop Anstey High School, said in a media release that the theme is inspired by a tropical oasis of sweetness.

The entertainment will feature four major soca bands including Blaxx backed by D' All Starz, Nadia Batson with Sass, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez with the Asylum Band and Destra Garcia with Bakanal the band. Guest artistes will include Patrice Roberts, Swappi, Skinny Fabulous, Lyrikal, 5Star Akil, Motto and many more.

"We invite you to indulge in the feeling of a long-awaited, long-desired place of beauty, lush flora and soothing sweetness – with a heavy splash of sweet soca music with the taste of the best in the Caribbean and international cuisine," the Old Hilarians’ Association said in the release.

The fete will offer a space to relax and unwind and patrons are encouraged to dress up or dress in-theme for the event.

The food and drink options will inlcude a variety of food and premium bars as well as four Trini Sweet Spots which are culinary areas "representing flavour centres of TT." These will include: The Bay – with sea food and vegetarian, De Avenue – international cuisine, De Junction – spicy local flavours and The Estate – chocolate, gourmet deserts and exotic treats.

As the school approaches its 100th anniversary, the fete remains a key fundraiser, which has provided the resources for construction and maintenance projects of the school, over the years.

Tickets for è Dolce Dolce cost $750 and are available at the school's office 776-4OHA/4642; Queen's Hall box office, 624-1284; Kapok Hotel, 622-5765; How’Zat, Tragarete Road, 628-1562; Closet Red Boutique, C3 Centre, San Fernando and Mt Lambert, 293-4341; and all committee members.

