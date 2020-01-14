Arouca man shot dead

POLICE are trying to find out the real name of a man who was shot dead early on Tuesday morning.

He was identified only by two aliases, Marshy and Vishal.

According to reports, at about 1.30 am on Tuesday, residents heard arguing on Yorke Street, Arouca, followed by gunshots.

Police were alerted and found the man dead. Several 9mm spent shells were found nearby.

They were given his two aliases and told that he lived in the area.

Police are continuing inquiries as the murder toll rises to 11 for the year.