Ahye stripped of 2019 Pan Am medal TT athlete gets anti-doping ban

Michelle-Lee Ahye -

TT Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye has been stripped of several local and international medals after receiving a two-year ban by the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federation) for an anti-doping violation on Tuesday. The consequences also include forfeiture of any titles, ranking points, prize and appearance money.

The sprinter committed a whereabouts failure violation, missing anti-doping tests on June 23, 2018, February 23, 2019 and April 19, 2019.

As a result of this, the federation's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), in a 22-paged document, said "All competitive results that she has returned between April 19, 2019 and August 30, 2019 shall be disqualified."

Her attorney, Howard Jacobs, argued this, claiming Ahye was tested ten times during the period and all tests were negative.

But the AIU said, "We do not consider such arguments provide a sufficient reason to do other than rule that the sanction of suspension should start to run from the date of the third missed test, namely 19 April, 2019."

On August 7, the sprinter copped silver in the women's 100m final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

She retained her national 100m title at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on July 28.

She won the women’s 200 metre “B” race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik track meet in Switzerland on July 9, and competed in several prestigious IAAF Diamond League races during the time slot.

And on June 16, she claimed silver in the women's 150m final at the increasingly popular Adidas Boost Boston Games.