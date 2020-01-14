$5m panmaking grant to boost industry

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said a new $5 million steelpan manufacturing grant fund facility will help the industry.

She was speaking at a media conference on Tuesday at the ministry, Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain.

She explained, "There are several issues that have prevented the steelpan manufacturing industry from realising its full potential such as inadequate training, lack of access to appropriate raw materials, inconsistent product quality and standards. The local steelpan industry also has to grapple with a shortage of tuners, and stakeholders have called for greater training to bolster human resource capacity.

"Furthermore, as a result of a limited supply of raw materials available locally, manufacturers have resorted to lower quality input which has led to unsafe manufacturing processes and has also affected the quality of steelpans."

She said given the challenges faced by pan manufacturers with respect to availability, affordability and access to machinery, equipment, software, tools, raw materials and training, an appropriate funding mechanism was vital to stimulate the development of this industry.

"The Government of TT is intent on seeing the steelpan instrument flourish at the global level with input from those who know it best. To do so, the modernisation of steelpan manufacturing operations, and scale, are vital to ensure that international standards are adhered to throughout the production process and these improvements are necessary for export."

She said the grant facility is to provide financial support to steelpan manufacturers for the acquisition of machinery, equipment, software, tools, raw material and training. Funding will be made available in tranches of up to $250,000, not exceeding $1 million per entity. It will be accessible to all pan manufacturers and tuners who are TT nationals and registered and operating in in the country.