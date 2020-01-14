12 Venezuelans held after El Socorro raid

Police are interviewing 12 Venezuelans who were found at an apartment in El Socorro on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they went to an apartment building between 11 am and 1 pm and found eight Venezuelan women and four girls.

The eight women were questioned and handed over to immigration officers, and the children put in the custody of the Child Protection Unit.

Investigators said the children had no form of identification and they suspect they may have been victims of trafficking.

More as this becomes available.