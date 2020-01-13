TT Cycling Federation elects new president

New TT Cycling Federation president Joseph Roberts, left, along with Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Jabari Whiteman at the TT Olympic House at a press conference in August, 2019. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JOSEPH Roberts is the new TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president.

On Saturday, at an emergency general meeting, Roberts won 44-36 ahead of Rowena Williams, who is a former president.

Roberts will lead the TTCF for almost a year as the constitutionally required elections for the four-year term are scheduled to be held by December 2020.

In the middle of December, Larry Romany stepped down as TTCF president after less than four months in charge. He cited personal commitments.