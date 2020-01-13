Suspect charged in pre-school principal’s murder

A week after pre-school principal Jezelle Philip was stabbed to death, a man suspected of being the killer has been charged with her murder.

Police said Kirk Fields, 43, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, was charged after they received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions earlier on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday to face the charges.

Fields surrendered to police at the Besson Street Police Station, shortly after the killing last Monday.

Philip was stabbed to death in front of some of her pupils at Baby's Pre-School at the corner of George Street and Independence Square, where she worked.