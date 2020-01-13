Soca bands holding us to ransom Promoter complains at Senses:

Party goers reverse roles for a 'high lift' at Passage to Asia Restuarant's all-inclusive fete Senses at Jamboree Park, Valsayn on Saturday night. - ANGELO MARCELLE

PASSAGE to Asia Restaurant held the seventh edition of Senses, an all-inclusive fete at Jamboree Park, North Valsayn, on Saturday night.

The event, which promised to be the ultimate food and fete experience, did not disappoint as patrons of the $1,000-a-ticket party were treated to an abundance of food and drink choices from as early as a half an hour before the scheduled start.

Promoter and owner of the restaurant, Dipchan Persad, said, "People come to this event because of the food experience. We have the best here."

While in a jolly mood, Persad, however, said soca bands were holding promoters to ransom.

"This is the first time I'm booking Kees (Dieffenthaller). I usually have three bands but I wanted him solo. But they take too long to confirm the booking because they are waiting to see if their band (Kes The Band), would get hired elsewhere instead of doing the solo gig.

"It's $150,000 to book his band. I can't market my event properly because I'm waiting on them to make up their mind and their rider is ridiculous.

"If I'm booking him (Kees) solo, I can't book another band on the night. So that's why everyone else is singing solo tonight. Only if his band is playing, then can I book other bands," said Persad.

Feters didn't seem to mind whether it was an entire band playing or entertainers on tracks, as they were too busy enjoying the festivities.

Themed options available to patrons at the fete included a Bubbly Zone, Sweet Sensations, Asian Delights, Carnival Treats, Caribbean Station, Chinese Station, Indian Station, Vegetarian Corner and Thai Station.

Vegetarian revellers enjoyed the Manchurian vegetable wontons, pander tikka, vegetable chicken and channa massala. Also popular was the shrimp in green curry, Thai red curry chicken and kai phad fak.

Dieffenthaller started his performance with his hit song Boss Lady before singing Radar on the 4th Quarter Riddim, another 2020 Carnival hit. Dieffenthaller is having another great year, as he another one of his songs, Dear Promoter, a hit collaboration with Aaron "Voice" St. Louis is also popular. Dear Promoter has already been dubbed the song for the season by some.

Nadia Batson and Ravi B also performed on the night.