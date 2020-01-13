Ramdial on Rowley: 'Hopeless, helpless, visionless'

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial -

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial has described the Prime Minister as "hopeless, helpless and visionless" as she responded to an interview with him released on Sunday by the Office of the Prime Minister.

In pulling no punches, in a press release, Ramdial hit the PM for being hypocritical by defending and retaining Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis over her questionable banking transactions, while discarding from his Cabinet former sports minister Darryl Smith and former public administration minister Marlene McDonald.

She said Rowley also expressed confidence in his Minister of National Security Stuart Young's handling of crime. This same minister, Ramdial said, presided over the second highest murder rate in TT’s history and poor decision-making by Cabinet, which was responsible for stifling necessary funding to the Commissioner of Police and other national security arms to fight the criminal element effectively.

The decline of the economy to where it can now be described as at its worst position ever was also defended by Rowley in his claim to have stabilized the economy, while aknowledging there was no growth, Ramdial said.

"The disastrous debacle of the shutting down of Petrotrin, resulting in 5,000 job losses, was just glossed over and used as a scapegoat to keep the IMF away."

The Opposition MP also said when asked about plans for 2020, the PM was unable to answer and give specifics to stimulate economic growth. She said in his interview yhe PM even admitted to his government's failures and hinted at an early general election.