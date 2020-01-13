Paula-Mae: I was an 'accidental lawyer'

Paula-Mae Weekes -

President Paula-Mae Weekes never sought to become a lawyer, and then ultimately a judge. In fact, she admitted to being an "accidental lawyer."

Speaking on I95.5 FM's Eye On Dependency on Sunday, Weekes said her career choice was to be a linguist. She wanted to teach English in Martinique. She said it was through a friend, whose mother was a judge, that she applied to the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, when her friend's father jokingly complained that none of his children were interested in law.

Weekes said she applied just because, but was later informed by the cable man that she was accepted. And the rest was history.

Weekes said growing up she had her own scrapes in school. She was the typical child getting into fights, but it was different during her time in school. Everything was settled with fists, no guns or knives.

Asked about challenges she encountered, Weekes said she could not recall.

"I don't know if it is poor memory, or I had a very blessed childhood, but I don't remember any challenges. We understood there was a difference between adult business and children business and if my mother faced challenges, I don't know. I remember wonderful primary school teachers, I got my share of licks."

Weekes said she knew about the principles of home, school and church, and was never in doubt of the consequences of misbehaviour.

Following her career path, Weekes said she was fascinated with criminal law, and loved to read cases about murders.

She said sentencing was the most agonising part of a judge's role where there were two extremes, and it was up to the judge to decide which sentencing was the best.

The President said there was much to be done in the judiciary, and there has to be administrative matters. She said a judiciary has to be run by a moral suasion of the head.