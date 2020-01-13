Ministry: St Philip’s Govt Primary School parents satisfied with relocation

Education Minister Anthony Garcia -

Parents of students attending the St Philip’s Government Primary School are now satisfied after being relocated to the Catholic Religious Education Development Institute (CREDI) says the Ministry of Education.

The CREDI building was used to house the former Belmont Boys’ RC Primary school in September, 2018 after that school's building was condemned by the Ministry of Works and Transport

In a release on Friday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said St Philip's principal reported that parents were satisfied with their new location, saying the CREDI compound was large and well maintained and students had adequate space for recreational activities.

"Parents are also pleased with arrangements by the Ministry of Education to provide transport for their children to and from school," the release added.

Garcia noted that St Philip's attendance had returned to normal as all 76 students had been attending classes at CREDI after the population had dwindled to 25 before relocation.

"Minister Garcia commends the Principal and six (6) teachers of the St. Philip’s Government Primary School as they continue to give of their best to provide quality education for their students."

Garcia also commended the principal and six teachers of the school as they "continue to give of their best to provide quality education for their students."

Also, in a release on Sunday, the minister said clean-up operations at the Arima Centenary Government Primary School had been completed and the school was ready to accommodate students.

The clean-up became necessary after a tree fell on the eastern side of the perimeter wall at the school on Friday afternoon after classes had been dismissed. The clean-up was done by employees of the Arima Borough Corporation.

Garcia visited the school on Sunday along with members the Education Planning and Procurement (EFPP) Division of the Ministry of Education, the Arima Borough Corporation and the (MTS) the National Maintenance Training and Security Company. The team inspected and assessed the damage caused by the collapse of the 100-year-old tree and committed to completing the clean-up in time for the start of classes on Monday.

"The safety and security of our nation’s children is priority. We will continue to work over the weekend if necessary, to avoid any loss of teaching hours at the school. Approval has already been granted by our Permanent Secretary to repair the damaged area of the wall and then to treat with a more permanent solution subsequently," Garcia said in the release.