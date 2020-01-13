Jailed for killing woman, 88, in accident

A man, who was diagnosed as being mentally ill when he slammed into an 88-year-old woman in Sangre Grande 13 years ago killing her, will serve one year an 11 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The court was also told that Saddiq Ali was also three-and-a-half times over the prescribed limit of alcohol in his blood when he killed Agnes De Leon on January 7, 2007 at Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche.

Justice Gillian Lucky, in the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Monday, said while she was cognisant of De Leon’s death, the court also had to take into account Ali’s mental illness. She said the court was concerned that if a custodial sentence was imposed, it would not amount to a death sentence given Ali’s condition.

Lucky said she could not agree with Ali’s attorney, Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, that a non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. She said the court is satisfied that Ali will get the necessary treatment at the prison.

The court, she said, had set a starting point of eight years imprisonment which was mandatorily reduced by one-third because of Ali’s guilty plea. A further four years was deducted because of Ali’s mental condition. Ali’s time spent in custody while waiting to access bail was also deducted from the overall sentence.

Lucky ordered that Ali, upon being released from prison, be debarred from being the holder of a driver’s permit.

Representing the State was attorney Trevor Peters.