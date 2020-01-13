Soldier in fatal Tunapuna crash gets bail

Almost a year after 82-year-old Genora Sandy died in a crash in Tunapuna, the driver, an army corporal was arrested, charged and granted bail for dangerous driving.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Lance Cpl Merlin Francis on Monday.

He was brought before magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Tunapuna Magistrates' First Court.

Francis was granted $500,000 bail with surety. Part of the bail agreement was that Francis surrender his passport until the outcome of the matter.

He is expected to return to court on February 10.

Sandy was killed when an army truck driven by Francis collided with the Toyota Aqua car in which she was travelling at the Pasea intersection, Tunapuna on January 23, 2019.