Defence Force stay perfect while Rangers rout Jabloteh

Defence Force FC striker Trent Sam (right) gets a heavy skate tackle from W Connection’s Isaiah Garcia (No 3) during the TT Pro League match between Defence Force FC and W Connection FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Saturday. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

DEFENCE Force secured a narrow 1-0 win over W Connection to remain perfect in the league while Terminix La Horquetta Rangers routed six goals past San Juan Jabloteh over the weekend in the TT Pro League.

Jelani Felix’s lone item in the 33rd sealed Army’s fourth victory in as many games as they top the 11-team table with maximum 12 points. Police FC climbed into second spot in the standing after capturing a 3-1 victory against Point Fortin Civic. The lawmen had a brace from Kareem Freitas (13,81) while Keion Wilson added their last goal in the 63rd and Kervile Jeremiah got on the score sheet in the fourth minute for Point Fortin.

La Horquetta Rangers scored three goals in either half to thump Jabloteh in front of their home crowd, at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds. Rangers’ Keron Cummins opened the scoring in the second minute with a simple finish. Playing in damped conditions, Cummins completed his brace in the 24th when he tapped in a rebounding shot. In the last minute of the first half, Anslem Jackson crossed from the left flank to Samuel Delice who made no mistake scoring the third goal for the home team.

On the resumption, the visitors were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box. However, skipper Nical Stephen’s penalty was comfortably saved by goalie Jabari St Hillaire and to rub salt into the wounds moments later, forward Tyrone Charles’ left foot shot made it four nil for La Horquetta.

At the hour mark, former national youth player Kishon Hacksaw scored the goal of the match and probably the season. Hackshaw won a tackle in his own half and went on a weaving run dribbling past three players before slipping neatly past the goalkeeper for a handful of goals. Skipper Jamal Creighton rounded off the scoring in the 70th minute when he made it six-nil.

In the previous match, at the same ground, Central FC got the first goal of the game in the seventh minute. Forward Shakiel Henry passed a low ball from the left side that met Che Benny and his shot took a deflection to trickle pass Tiger Tanks Club Sando’s goalkeeper Kelvin Henry.

The early goal brought the game to life with both teams going at each other with high pace. However, at the half hour mark, Central FC’s Henry turned scorer from provider with a well-taken shot on top the box giving his namesake no chance in goal for the two-nil lead. Two minutes before the interval, Club Sando’s striker Shaqkeem Joseph pulled a goal back for his team from a well-timed volley shot. The second half saw a similar trend of exciting football but the score-line remained the same.

Cunupia FC and Morvant/ Caledonia FC played to a 1-1 draw at the Larry Gomes Stadium. Hakim Legal opened the scoring for Cunupia in the 46th minute but Cale levelled the score ten minutes before the end of the game via a goal from Raphael Joseph.