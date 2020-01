Armed robbery at Tobago's Coco Reef resort

Bandits staged a pre-dawn robbery at the Coco Reef Resort and Spa in Crown Point, Tobago. According to reports, two masked men both armed with cutlasses entered the hotel at 2.35am on Monday and announced a hold up. They held up and robbed the night duty custodian of over $15,000 before running off. A report was made to police and investigations are ongoing.