‘Ratty’ shot, killed in Arouca

Stock photo

Investigations are continuing into a shooting incident in Arouca which left one person dead, pushing the murder toll to 12.

Police said at around 8.13 pm on Saturday, a man with gunshot wounds was found at River Road, Windy Hill, Arouca.

When police got to the scene they were told the deceased, identified as Tracy Ottley, 32, also known as “Ratty,” was taken to hospital by family members.

The police said the exact location of the shooting is not yet known because it does not appear Ottley was shot where he was found.

Police said the deceased had no criminal record and was not known to them. Ottley was shot in his chest and abdomen.