NCRHA hosts health screening day for media workers

North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), corporate communications manager Peter Neptune, right, looks on as, from left, nurses Stacy Charles and Darleen Thomas draw a blood sample from Newsday reporter Marlene Augustine during the authority's Ready for the Road drive, in which media workers were given a free medical checkup at the St Joseph Health Centre, Mt Hope. - SUREASH CHOLAI

More than 80 people from various media houses were screened at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope on Sunday as part of a programme to bring health awareness to citizens. The event was hosted by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).

Speaking to the media at the event, NCRHA corporate communications manager Peter Neptune said the media personnel were put through an executive medical screening that included blood testing, eye testing, a chest x-ray and a consultation with a doctor to review findings.

Neptune said the screening was part of the Ready for the Road initiative that started three years ago and was an innovation spearheaded by NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas.

He said the initiative is to encourage more people to get tested early to detect and treat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“What we have realised is that there are sectors in the country’s social groupings that don’t have access to health care because of their work schedules. For example, the media, during the week if we offer this to you, many of you would not be able to come because of the way you are scheduled to work.

“This is something that is accessible for the entire population. We are trying with this particular innovation to target you and make it more convenient for you to come for health care.”