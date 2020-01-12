DJ Bravo in WI squad for Ireland T20s

VETERAN all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, 36, has been named in the West Indies T20 squad to face Ireland in a three-match series starting Wednesday in Grenada. Bravo announced his availability and commitment to West Indies cricket –in the shortest format – last month and the selectors have wasted little time in reintegrating him into the team. The former captain last wore maroon in September 2016. He will be playing under the captaincy of his close friend Kieron Pollard. Bravo and Pollard were at loggerheads with previous Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron but are back in the fold under new president Ricky Skerrit.

FULL SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr and Kesrick Williams.