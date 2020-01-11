UNC deputy leader says Rowley failed to protect women from violence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Friday spoke out against recent murders of women linked to domestic violence, calling on men to walk away when relationships fail. -

UNC deputy political leader Khadijah Ameen does not believe the Prime Minister has the moral authority to speak about domestic violence or crimes against women. However, she commended Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith's plans to introduce a gender-based violence unit within the Police Service.

Ameen expressed these views on Saturday to respective statements made by Dr Rowley and Griffith about the murders of women, allegedly at the hands of their partners, earlier this week. Referring to a statement issued on Friday by Rowley, Ameen argued that his past utterances have "dehumanised and denigrated" women.

As she noted the critical role men have to play in stop domestic violence, Ameen claimed that as a leader, Rowley has not created the right environment for such issues to be resolved. Regarding amendments to the Domestic Violence Act which Rowley referred to, Ameen said the UNC would consider such legislation when it is brought to Parliament. She added, "I will support legislation that protects women."

But Ameen claimed the PNM has a habit of talking, bringing legislation to Parliament and nothing happening afterwards. She said Government talked last year about legislation to deal with sexual harassment. She argued this is contradicted by the presence of Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith in Parliament and questions lingering with respect to sexual harassment allegations against him.

On the other hand, Ameen said the creation of a police unit to address all forms of domestic violence is a step in the right direction. She added that many women who are brave enough to leave situations of domestic violence often lack the protection of the law or other support systems.

Ameen said people should remember that both men and women can be victims of domestic violence. Arguing that gender affairs deserves its own ministry and should not be under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Ameen said the State should consider counselling for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

She believed in some cases the latter are unaware of how harmful their actions could be and counselling could prevent them from harming anyone. "Prevention is the key," Ameen said.

In his statement, Rowley said, "As a man, I am calling on all the men of our republic to treat all women like the sisters, daughters and mothers who are deserving of our love and respect." Rowley said as a father and grandfather, he understood the value of women in society.

He identified amendments to the Domestic Violence Act, a community-based plan to end gender-based violence and the use of information from the Central Registry on Domestic Violence in the OPM to strengthen current surveillance systems for the development of targeted information, as some initiatives being taken to address issues of gender-based violence.

The Gender Affairs Unit of the OPM had several advertisements published in the newspapers on Saturday. The ads highlighted physical, sexual, emotional/psychological and financial abuse as forms of domestic violence. The public is asked to call 800-SAVE (7283) to report any incident of domestic violence.