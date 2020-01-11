Priest warns against revenge at funeral for Pinto murder victims

A priest on Saturday urged relatives and friends of two murder victims not to retaliate in seeking justice as this would only continue the cycle of violence.

Fr Steve Duncan was delivering the homily during the funeral of Polly Ann and Damian Chuniesingh at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima.

They, along with a third relative, Randy Chuniesingh, were strangled at their Get Well Avenue home off Pinto Road, on January 6. The funeral service of Randy, who was visiting from Canada, will take place on Sunday at a relative's home in Williamsville.

Police suspected the crime was linked to a domestic incident after Polly Ann had ended a troubled relationship with a man.

Arima MP Anthony Garcia and Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian were among scores of people who attended the service, some of whom stood outside the church.

Duncan told mourners retaliation would only give power to evil. He used a quote from Chapter of John, which states, "We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one," to support his view.

He called on everyone contemplating violence in response to any situation to cease.

"For those who may be plotting evil and investing energy into seeking ways of destroying a brother or sister, I call on you to stop.

"Everyone has to make a choice not to perpetuate evil with evil.

"I challenge us to put our energies into finding ways in which life can be preserved."

Duncan said while watching a news report on Friday night, he was shocked to see statistics ranking the Arima community as having one of TT's highest murder rates.

He said for far too long, violence has been the first response to conflicts and urged people to seek means of conflict resolution to settle disputes.

"On the eleventh day of 2020, gruesome murders have prompted an outcry from all sections of civil society."

"Let's do what we possibly can, within our lives, to stop the flow of blood upon this land."

Immediate family members were too distraught to read the eulogy. Other relatives did a joint eulogy.

They described Damian as being a caring father, a good cook, a trustworthy friend and someone willing to make sacrifices for others.

"He gave a helping hand to anyone in need and assisted young people in the area.

"His daughter Destiny would lovingly remember him as a sweet, loving and caring dad."

Destiny was Damian's only child. In a tearful tribute, wrote a poem to her father and sang Johnny Mathis' – When a Child is Born.

"In life, I loved you, dad and in death, I will still love you," said Destiny.

During the eulogy, relatives recalled Polly Ann at seven years old coming home from school every day and rushing to her mother's lap. This was the start of a strong bond between Polly Ann and her mother, Paula Auguste.

They joked that at times she was jealous of her siblings coming near her mother as she did not like sharing her with anyone.

She also shared a close bond with her father Ramjit Chuniesingh as they would often chat, drink coffee and play cards together.

Speaking briefly during the tribute session, the Arima MP said the rising murder rate in Arima must be stemmed.

"This heinous act must be condemned and we will continue to do everything possible to eradicate this type of behaviour.

"Arima is a place of calm and love, so when these intrusions of violence disturb the serenity, we must all be concerned," said Garcia.

Garcia assured the family he would support them in whatever capacity he can to bring peace to their lives.