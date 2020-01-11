MP queries closure of Couva West school

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh -

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh is questioning when will the Couva West secondary school, which has been closed since October 16, 2019, be reopened.

The school, which has a population of 770 students and a staff of 59, is one of a few schools which was not reopened at the beginning of the new term in January.

He said the majority of students reside in his constituency and the prolonged closure was having a negative impact on them, their families, teachers and the community.

He said parents have been visiting his constituency office seeking assistance to transfer their children to other schools.

Indarsingh called on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to tell the parents, students and staff what was the status of the repairs that have kept this school closed. He also wants to know whether remedial classes or makeup classes would be available for students who are scheduled to write CSEC examinations in May/June.

"As well as I am seeking an update on the status of students school-based assignments (SBAs), marking and submission of marks to CXC. I am also asking the Minister to tell the teachers, students and parents what was being done to prepare form four students for transitioning into form five and what about the rest of the school's population."

Indarsingh said he was frustrated and disgusted with Garcia's continued responses about the repairs that are supposedly being carried out at the school.

He said Garcia has been giving conflicting responses for months, blaming everyone, including shoddy workmanship and sabotage for the problems at the school.

He recalled Garcia told Parliament on November 15, 2019, that work was 70 per cent completed and an expected date for the resumption of classes was given as November 20.

"That was over seven weeks ago. We are now at the end of the first week of the second term in this academic year and several schools remain closed due to their physical conditions. Yet, Garcia continues to offer excuses rather than reasons for this state of affairs of the nation's schools.

"Education of the nation's children should be our top priority, but this seems to be the exact opposite with this administration."