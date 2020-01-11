Machel, Voice, Nadia wake up breakfast party at Brian Lara stadium

Thousands have a blast at the Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Soca superstar Machel Montano delivered his first official performance of the 2020 Carnival season with an energetic set at Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party which was held at the Brian Lara Stadium car park, Tarouba, on Saturday, from 3 am.

Draped in a fluorescent green and grey outfit and backed by his matching group of acrobatic dancers, Montano headlined a packed cast of local and regional entertainers who wowed thousands of partygoers at the premium event. The soca icon stormed on stage at 7 am and opened his set with one of 2020 songs, Stink Behaviour which set the tone for his one-hour musical showcase. The song is a duet with Grenadian artiste Teddy Rhymez (Teddon Mark), who was not present for the performance.

Montano sought to familiarise his fans with recent releases such as Brace, Boss Wine, Gih Dem and favourite Play Harder. Following a short two-minute break after his opening segment, Montano then rolled back the years belting out classics such as Fast Wine, Happiest Man Alive, Waiting on the Stage and last year’s Road March, Famalay, much to the delight of the dancing crowd. Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle of St Vincent) collaborated on the song.

Following Montano’s set, three-time soca monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis surprised patrons when he took to the stage at 8.15 am. With the sun’s rays beating down on the unbothered masses, Voice received a chanting welcome as he entered the set singing Dear Promoter his 2020 collaboration with Kes Dieffenthaller, Dear Promoter. St Louis reignited the vibe delivering a spirited performance with songs like Far From Finished, Cheers To Life, Year For Love and joint hit (with Marge Blackman), Full of Vibe.

Prior to the pair’s climactic displays, singer/songwriter/producer Nadia Batson got the show underway from 6 am with her 2020 headliner, Fatt. Considered Batson’s monster-hit for the season thus far, Fatt, and the remainder of her performances like So Long and Catching Feelings sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Devon “Lyrikal” Martin followed soon after with new release Do Like That, Rukshun and Cloud 9. Swappi entered the fray and sang his 2020 tune Feeling It, a remake of Baron's (Timothy Watkins) soca classic, followed by last year’s Party Start. Preedy (Akeem Chance) also had a short stint on stage before St Lucian artiste Motto (Lashley Winter) captivated fans with Big Ride, One Woman and Jammish Feeling followed by Problem Child’s (Isaac Hunt) delivery of Nasty Up.

Patrons partied until the scorching 10 am sun blazed overhead while the TT Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions prepared to conclude their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the stadium’s interior.