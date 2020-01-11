Machel to stage final Machel Monday concert this Carnival

Machel Montano during his performance at Black 2 BLue Breakfast Party, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Machel Monday 10 will be the final show of the popular Carnival concert series.

This surprise announcement was made by soca superstar Machel Montano, 45, during his first official performance for the 2020 Carnival season at Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party on Saturday morning.

The seven-time Road March champion did not give a clear reason as to why he was discontinuing his signature event but did confirm this year’s February 17 edition concludes the concert’s decade-long streak as one of the biggest multi-cultural events during Carnival.

Montano, who has also won the Soca Monarch crown five times, paused in the latter half of his hour-long performance and made the revelation to thousands of patrons at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy car park, Tarouba.

He said, “Allyuh eh find Machel in this business long enough? I am 45 and allyuh is meh real friends — we grow up together. If real friends love real friends, what they do? They look out for them. Anybody happy to be Machel friend or fan? Put yuh hand in the air, please.”

“I gonna let you know this: 2020 is Machel Monday 10. It started in 2011. Allyuh remember ‘The Return’ (first Machel Monday concert)? That was 2011 to now. In nine years, how much Road March Machel win in nine years? In nine years — seven Road March. I lost one to Maximus and Ultimate Rejects - Full Extreme, and Superblue - Fantastic Friday.”

“So I just want to tell allyuh this: I love allyuh. But yuh see Machel Monday 10? This is going to be the finale. This is going to be it. Ten, perfect ten. I am living a happy life. Are you living a happy life? If you don't want it to end yet, we know. But if you're my friend...”

Montano won his eighth Road March in 2019 in a joint victory with Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle of St Vincent) with their hit Famalay.

Machel Monday is considered one of the premier events for Carnival season. Over the past ten years, it has been an artistic platform used to deliver a unique experience of TT, regional and world cultures through multiple musical genres.

According to the international soca icon’s official Carnival tour diary, he is expected to perform at over 25 other major fetes throughout the season.