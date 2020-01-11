Final week of campaigning in Tobago PNM polls

The battle is on.

With just one week to go before the People's National Movement's (PNM's) Tobago Council internal election, it's anybody's guess as to who would lead the 22-year-old council and become the island's next Chief Secretary.

Some 17 executive positions are up for grabs in the election.

It has been one of the most keenly-contested in recent years.

All eyes will be on the fight for political leader and there are four contenders in the race. They are the incumbent leader and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles; Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack; TT Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine; and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus.

The candidates have been visiting communities and hosting cottage meetings in the past weeks, are running relatively smooth campaigns.

The only dark spot, up until now, being Davidson-Celestine's call for incumbent chairman of the PNM's Tobago Council Stanford Callender to apologise for the contents of a song he performed last Sunday at the launch of Charles' campaign at the Black Rock Hard Court.

Callender, a former Tobago West MP, is supporting Charles for the leadership.

Davidson-Celestine, who described the song as "debasing and misogynistic," had called on Callender to apologise but he has refused to do so, saying it was a matter of interpretation.

Although she unsuccessfully contested the 2016 internal election, having lost to Charles in a run-off, Davidson-Celestine has harboured thoughts of leading the Tobago Council and becoming Chief Secretary.

So, for many, it was not surprising when, on December 16, she filed nomination papers along with the other competitors, to contest the election.

A former Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Tourism under the previous Orville London-led THA administration, Davidson-Celestine has had a long-standing involvement with the Tobago PNM. It dates back to her days as a youth in the Tobago East constituency, where she was born and raised.

The former Speyside/L'Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier representative said putting people first would be the mantra of her stewardship if elected.

"Service to people has always been my passion and I intend to deliver good governance in Tobago PNM Council and all of Tobago," she told supporters on Wednesday at the launch of her campaign and manifesto at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

Davidson-Celestine's candidacy is underpinned by the need to promote what she considers to be an inclusive approach to governance.

She believes the council, under Charles' leadership, has veered from its moorings of meeting people "on the highways and bi-ways, in bars, at the level of the electoral district.

"It was something that we hold very dearly to. But we have lost some of those values going forward. We have lost the connection with some of our communities and we want to ensure that with our team, we are able to restore and bring back values that we hold very dearly as PNM members."

Davidson-Celestine said part of her strategy for moving the Tobago Council forward involves the implementation of a 100-day plan aimed at "tackling the multiple concerns confronting the party."

This, she said, includes the establishment of a reconciliation committee to promote healing within the party.

Davidson-Celestine said if elected leader, she also intends to implement a measurement structure to monitor the council's performance, improve delivery mechanisms within the PNM and establish a party school, to treat with, among other things, the mentoring of young, aspiring politicians.

She added the council's social development initiatives also needed to be strengthened.

"We can't all be work. We have to ensure we have some level of social activities going forward... This will ensure that our members come together."

Davidson-Celestine hosts Unity: The Ultimate Event, today, at the Argyle Recreation Ground. The event, scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm, is expected to feature performances by Oscar B, Olatunji, Farmer Nappy and others.

Tsoiafatt-Angus seeks participatory approach

Tsoiafatt-Angus' plans, if elected leader, mirrors those of Davidson-Celestine.

However, she made it clear during the launch of her manifesto on Thursday at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, they did not collaborate. However, there appeared to be some interest by Davidson-Celestine in meeting with Tsoifatt-Angus some months ago.

Like Davidson-Celestine, Tsoiafatt-Angus has served the party in various capacities. She was the Tobago Council's PRO for seven years and has been credited with launching its Facebook site in 2009.

A medical doctor by profession, Tsoiafatt-Angus is also a former chairman of the Tobago Regional Health Authority. Her campaign slogan is Enhancing the Value of Party Membership: Valuing You.

Tsoiafatt-Angus, who also contested the 2016 internal election, also believes the council has lost touch with the people it serves.

She said she has always made a point of listening to the people in the various portfolios she held within the PNM and in the field of health.

"When I deliver, I do so with integrity and innovation and that can only happen when you listen to the people and hear what they have to say because oftentimes you come with your own vision and your vision is only based on what you have in your mind.

"But, if you listen to the people, your vision then becomes a holistic approach and is something that will be more accepted and easily implemented because people can see themselves in the vision."

For this reason, Tsoiafatt-Angus intends to push for a participatory approach to governance "to ensure we meet the demands of our party members and supporters.

"That is critical. Every single member of this party has a contribution to make and it is important that we value that. Not because some may have certification and others may have common sense that we feel that we must disregard one over the other. They have to work hand in hand."

Creating a culture of communication, she said, is a must.

"Oftentimes, we do not communicate with each other. We operate in silos. This is not just about the party but all organisations and, therefore, I intend to create a platform where I can reach the grassroots of the organisation."

Tsosafatt-Angus, who resigned her position as THA presiding officer in November to contest the council's leadership, said her new executive also plans to host quarterly meetings with the grassroots.

"We have to find ways that the grassroots feel they are not just out there and cannot feel the leadership. They must know they have easy access to their leader and the executive.

"That will begin to cement the work the constituency executive does. It will also assist them in their development and further communication."

Tsoiafatt-Angus, who does not have a slate of candidates, also envisages a greater role for women in the development of the council.

She recalled late prime minister and PNM political leader Dr Eric Williams, in his books, had noted the contribution of women in homes and communities.

"They take care of the children. They are out there in the communities. Who better to tell you what is going on. I will be engaging them more in hearing what they have to say."

Finance secretary ready to lead

Having already served two terms as Finance Secretary in the THA as the representative for Bacolet/Mt St George, Joel Jack believes he is ready to lead the Tobago Council.

Backed by his slogan, One Voice, One Vision, One PNM, Jack said the upcoming general election and THA election in 2021 demanded fresh leadership.

As Deputy Chief Secretary, he has no qualms about challenging Charles, in particular, for the leadership of the council.

He said people have been asking him to step forward to lead the party since the 2016 internal election.

"I am an investment and a product of the party and the party's policies for human capital development...and I believe I have a responsibility to answer that call," said Jack, who, like Tsoiafatt Angus, is contesting the election independently.

"As an institution, we have been nurturing and grooming leaders...I have a responsibility now to provide the servant leadership that persons in the party are clamouring for."

Saying his support has been overwhelming, Jack vows to listen to the views of Tobagonians and promote their causes.

"My promise is to do all in my power to keep Tobago whole and strengthened by greater autonomy and greater self-government with the unitary state of TT."

He said Tobago, given its size, has the opportunity to be a model for all of the other islands in the region.

"That is why I am leading the charge meeting with our multilateral partners on a regular basis to provide the necessary technical assistance and grant funding to the assembly to accelerate the island's development."

As PNM Tobago leader, Jack said there would be a shift from traditional modes of agriculture to the use of modern farming techniques.

He said he also intends to quicken the pace of development in Tobago within the next five years through a plan already outlined in the island's medium-term framework for the period.

Incumbent leader adopts all-inclusive approach

For incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles, "one good term deserves another."

His campaign for re-election, On Track, No Turning Back, has underscored his administration's strides over the past three years in tourism, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and education, despite a $500 million drop in budgetary allocation.

"We registered significant victories from our efforts to transform the economic and infrastructural platform required for advancing the state of our island. No one, absolutely no one can dispute the fact that this administration has performed and done so creditably over the last three years," he said.

However, Charles noted that, as Tobago council leader, he had been accused of being divisive and arrogant.

He recalled there was tension in the Tobago Council after former leader Orville London demitted office. London is TT's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

"I didn't create it (tension) because for 16 years, uninterruptedly, you had one leader with a particular style. Now that leader was going and there was a vacancy, you had those who felt they had the competence, skillsets and they applied for the vacancy and that is okay.

"But, after the vacancy was filled, I didn't tell anybody I was going anywhere. In fact, the work is not done."

Charles made it clear he did not create division in the council but demonstrated "the most inclusiveness we have ever seen in this party."

The Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden representative added: "I have appointed to boards in Tobago, the greatest number of young persons. That is the record. Persons who did not support me in 2016, I embraced them. Some were given jobs; others were placed on boards."

Saying he has always maintained Tobago was too small to be managed in a partisan way, Charles said he was prepared to go outside of the party, "cross the divide," to invite Tobagonians with the talent to assist in developing the island.

"The conditions are you must come to the table as a professional, and the other you must never attempt to undermine my administration.

"I have done that. Talk about inclusivity. Not only did I reach out to members of the party who did not support me but I also reached out to Tobagonians who were not members of the party."

Charles said if re-elected leader, there will be a deepening of the initiatives currently being undertaken by his administration, particularly in the areas of education, tourism, entrepreneurship.