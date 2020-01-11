AG reveals Cabinet to review changes to domestic violence laws

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in Parliament on November 15, 2019. Al-Rawi on Saturday said amendments to the Domestic Violence Act will be sent to Cabinet this week. - Angelo Marcelle

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said amendments to the Domestic Violence Act will feature among the first pieces of legislation which Parliament will consider after it returns to the Red House on January 24.

Al-Rawi on Saturday said considerable work has been done on the amendments and these will go to Cabinet this week. He also said this law will work in tandem with the electronic monitoring legislation, adding the regulations for this law have been completed and the system will be launched soon. His comments follow statements made by the Prime Minister and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith after the deaths of three women, reportedly in domestic violence situations.

Dr Rowley, in a statement on Friday, said the act will be amended, and Griffith said a gender-based violence unit will be created in the Police Service